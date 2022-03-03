ED seeks access to currencies seized from Swapna Suresh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the NIA court in Kochi seeking access to the Indian and foreign currencies seized from the possession of Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, as part of its investigation into the money laundering behind the smuggling.

The NIA had seized the currency from Swapna’s bag and bank locker during the probe into the smuggling case. The court has asked NIA whether it has any objections to ED’s request. The petition will be considered on March 18.

In the petition, the ED, based on its investigation and Swapna’s statement, claimed that the currencies seized from the locker belonged to M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, the NIA chargesheet claims the currencies were generated through gold smuggling.

Meanwhile, there are reports that NIA has recorded the statements of Swapna and first accused Sarith P S. The reports said Swapna and Sarith were questioned based on Swapna’s recent allegations against Sivasankar after the latter published a memoir in which the gold smuggling case is also mentioned.