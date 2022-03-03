Kerala's 'School Wiki' to feature new software

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 'School Wiki' portal, set up to promote collaborative learning, and connecting over 15,000 schools in Kerala, is all set to get a new software.

Schools can now update their respective pages in School Wiki before March 15, which would be evaluated for the State and District level awards.

The unique portal features basic infrastructure details of schools in addition to their history, geographical data, Alumni information and so on, an official statement said here.

The school pages also contain artistic creations of students, documentations and forums, it said adding that School Wiki now connects over 15,000 schools and has 1.5 lakhs articles and 40,000 users, thereby becoming India's largest digital repository in a local language.

Earlier, V Sivan Kutty, Minister for General Education, had declared that schools that update their pages in School Wiki in the best manner would be awarded Rs.1.5 lakhs , Rs.1 Lakh and Rs.75,000 respectively on a State-level and Rs.25,000, Rs.15,000 and Rs.10,000 on a District level.

"The 20-point criteria for evaluation for the award, including the accuracy of details in the info box, Images, Navigation, school map, clubs etc have been published in the website of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE)," said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE.

KITE has already provided training for teachers in 11,561 schools on the new visual editing system in the new portal.

The state government has issued an order which details the proper updation of information in the School Wiki portal, including details of Alumni also.

Further, a school level editorial team in each institution has also been authorised to inspect the information uploaded on the portal.

Since the contents on the School Wiki portal are published on a common public platform, the school authorities have been directed to ensure that there is no content with copyright issues, it said adding that the Educational Officers have also been instructed to inspect the School Wiki pages regularly.

School Wiki contains the creative works of students from State Kalotsavam from 2017 onwards, articles prepared by students during the COVID times, digital magazines of over 2000 schools, photographs of the ‘Back to School' context and many more.

Over the years, School Wiki has won over 10 recognitions globally and nationally including the Stockholm Challenge Award in 2010 and Digital Technology Excellence Award in 2020, the statement added.