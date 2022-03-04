Kodiyeri set for third stint as CPM state secy with new team

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, 68, is all set to get another stint as CPM state secretary. If elected, this will be his third term at the helm of the party’s affairs in Kerala. A few names are also doing the rounds for inclusion in the secretariat. V N Vasavan and C K Rajendran are among those more or less confirmed, while Minister Saji Cherian is a possible choice.

More representation for women may lead to selection of J Mercykutty Amma. Better representation of Muslim community may result in A C Moideen or A N Shamseer finding a slot. It’s to be seen whether M Vijayakumar will be lucky at least this time.

Being a woman leader, T N Seema too may be chosen from Thiruvananthapuram. Gopi Kottamurickal who returned to the state committee could be the choice from Ernakulam. There are reports the party may consider elevating district secretary C N Mohanan to state secretariat. M M Swaraj is also under active consideration.

If T P Ramakrishnan opts out due to ill health, Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan may be considered. While the name of P Sathidevi is being doing the rounds, there are no major talks about her brother and senior leader P Jayarajan being elevated to the secretariat.

Going by tradition, most district secretariats were formed during district conferences. Possible names for state committee include DYFI national president A A Rahim, state president S Satheesh, former. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor C Jayan Babu, CITU leader K N Gopinath and Unnikrishnan of Kochi. C Raveendranath, who is now an invitee, could be included as state committee member.

Secretariat secret

Kodiyeri on Thursday evaded questions on whether the CPM secretariat will be formed on Friday. He said once the new state committee is elected, it’ll take a call on whether or not the secretariat should be formed.