STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kodiyeri triggers controversy with misogynist remarks

Kodiyeri’s remarks gain significance in the backdrop of the alleged patriarchal mindset of some party members.

Published: 04th March 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Senior Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minutes after presenting the CPM’s vision for a woman-friendly Kerala at its state conference here on Thursday, party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan found himself in a tight spot with a misogynist remark which has triggered a row.

Responding to a question on whether the party would reserve 50% of the seats in the state committee for women, a smiling Kodiyeri asked, “Is this question aimed at destroying this party?” Interestingly, the remark was made soon after he stated that the party intends to bring in more women to the state committee in line with its declared stance.

Kodiyeri’s remarks gain significance in the backdrop of the alleged patriarchal mindset of some party members. Sources said a few woman delegates including Higher Education Minister R Bindu raised the issue of ill-treatment of women comrades by some male leaders.

Woman delegates are learnt to have said that there has been no proper redressal mechanism at some units though complaints are made against such treatments. The complainants often get sidelined, the woman delegates said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kerala Kodiyeri Balakrishnan misogynist
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp