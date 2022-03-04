Kodiyeri triggers controversy with misogynist remarks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minutes after presenting the CPM’s vision for a woman-friendly Kerala at its state conference here on Thursday, party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan found himself in a tight spot with a misogynist remark which has triggered a row.

Responding to a question on whether the party would reserve 50% of the seats in the state committee for women, a smiling Kodiyeri asked, “Is this question aimed at destroying this party?” Interestingly, the remark was made soon after he stated that the party intends to bring in more women to the state committee in line with its declared stance.

Kodiyeri’s remarks gain significance in the backdrop of the alleged patriarchal mindset of some party members. Sources said a few woman delegates including Higher Education Minister R Bindu raised the issue of ill-treatment of women comrades by some male leaders.

Woman delegates are learnt to have said that there has been no proper redressal mechanism at some units though complaints are made against such treatments. The complainants often get sidelined, the woman delegates said.