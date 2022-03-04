STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rescue eludes 700 students Stranded in Ukraine’s Sumy

Their evacuation can happen only if Ukraine permits their travel to border from northeastern city

Published: 04th March 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Neha Eldose and Sandra Santhosh who reached Kerala from Ukraine sharing their happiness at the Kochi airport on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was around 3 pm local time on Thursday that around 700 students of Sumy State University in Ukraine received a WhatsApp message that efforts by Indian authorities for their evacuation through the Russian border, just 65 km away, were underway. The message from Indian officials, which was conveyed to the students through their caretaker, however, added that the evacuation could happen only if Ukrainian authorities permitted their travel to the border from the north-eastern city of Sumy.  

Students of Sumy State University have been eagerly awaiting their evacuation after the news a few days ago that India was engaged in efforts to persuade Russia to open its borders for their safe passage. They had even prepared Indian flags to be unfurled at their evacuation point.  But Thursday’s message came as a dampener. 

Students huddled together in the
basement of a hostel at
Sumy in Ukraine

“Our caretaker informed us that Indian authorities are at Sudzha in Russia close to the Ukraninan border with buses for our evacuation. However, he was told by Indian officials that we cannot travel without permission from Ukranian authorities,” Krishnanand V, a fourth year medical student, told TNIE over the phone from Sumy.

According to information from ground zero, fighting has once again intensified in the suburbs of the city. Since last Thursday, students have been shuttling from their hostel rooms to bunkers. They have also been advised to switch off all lights after dusk for their safety. The students have not ventured out for the past few days as frequent warnings of shelling and air raids are being issued.

“We are afraid that we may land in a situation where we are told to just to pack our bags and flee the battle zone as was seen in Kharkiv. Since fighting has intensified, venturing to the Russian border is extremely risky and cannot be done without proper permission of authorities here,” he added, amid sounds of shelling being heard in the vicinity.

Back home in Kozhikode, Rani B, Krishnanand’s mother said it was a sad situation that the students were so close to being evacuated but are awaiting permission from Ukrainian authorities. “We urge the Union government to persuade the Ukrainian authorities to allow travel of students to the border as a special case,” she said adding that the situation could turn worse if their stay is prolonged in the war-torn country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sumy Ukraine Indian students Kerala students RUSSIA Russia-Ukraine war
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp