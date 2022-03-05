STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

P Sasi back in state panel

Inclusion of Kannur leader P Sasi in the CPM state committee has come as a major surprise to many. Sasi is back in the state committee after a long 11 years.

Published: 05th March 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Inclusion of Kannur leader P Sasi in the CPM state committee has come as a major surprise to many. Sasi is back in the state committee after a long 11 years. Once a highly powerful leader in state politics, Sasi has been out of limelight for long. 

Sasi was political secretary to the then chief minister E K Nayanar from 1996-2001. Later he became the CPM Kannur secretary. He was expelled from the party in 2011 after allegations of sexual misconduct. He later returned to the party after the court gave him a clean chit in the case. In 2018, he was reinstated into the party and given membership in Thalassery town branch committee. In 2019 he was inducted into the party’s Kannur district committee. 

Justifying the decision  to take back Sasi, to the media on Friday, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said there was nothing wrong in including him in the state committee. “All the party did was give him the kind of consideration that is being given to everyone,” he said. 

However many feel that Sasi’s comeback has something to do with the top leaders’ resentment towards another Kannur leader - P Jajayaran. The mass leader who became P Sasi’s successor as Kannur secretary later stepped down, and is now a state committee member. Though it was widely rumoured that he would at least now be included in the party secretariat, no such decision was taken. 

“At a time when the CPM has been talking about women-friendly Kerala, such actions do not augur well for the party,” said a political commentator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Sasi CPM Kannur
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp