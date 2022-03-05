STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SC to examine if spouse's refusal to acknowledge schizophrenia and refusing treatment can be ground for divorce

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the divorce granted by Kerala High Court to the man. He divorced his wife accusing her of suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and refusing to get treatment.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Representational image.

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has decided to examine whether a wife's denial of her alleged paranoid schizophrenia and her refusal to be subjected to medical treatment can amount to the ground of "cruelty" for divorce.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the divorce granted by Kerala High Court to the man. He divorced his wife accusing her of suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and refused to get treatment.

"Aggrieved by the High Court order, the wife approached the Supreme Court. Issuing notice returnable within six weeks, the bench stayed the operation of the High Court order," Live Law reports.

After staying the divorce, a Supreme Court Bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose decided to fix a hearing on a Special Leave Petition filed by her, against the Kerala High Court order of September 3, 2021, through advocate Vipin Nair.

Earlier, the family court and the Kerala High Court had granted the man divorce. His wife, according to a report on a national daily, works as a senior nursing professional in the UK.

While granting the divorce, the Kerala High Court was stated to have taken into consideration that the woman denied she suffered from schizophrenia and declined treatment for the same.

According to Live Law, the wife alleged that her husband and her in-laws from the very beginning of the marriage used to harass her. They used to allege that she was mentally unstable. She noted that she is taking good care of the two daughters born in wedlock and was maintaining a good relationship with the neighbours.

The couple reportedly married in 2001 and have two daughters. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Paranoid schizophrenia Kerala High Court Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp