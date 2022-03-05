SC to examine if spouse's refusal to acknowledge schizophrenia and refusing treatment can be ground for divorce

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has decided to examine whether a wife's denial of her alleged paranoid schizophrenia and her refusal to be subjected to medical treatment can amount to the ground of "cruelty" for divorce.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the divorce granted by Kerala High Court to the man. He divorced his wife accusing her of suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and refused to get treatment.

"Aggrieved by the High Court order, the wife approached the Supreme Court. Issuing notice returnable within six weeks, the bench stayed the operation of the High Court order," Live Law reports.

After staying the divorce, a Supreme Court Bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose decided to fix a hearing on a Special Leave Petition filed by her, against the Kerala High Court order of September 3, 2021, through advocate Vipin Nair.

Earlier, the family court and the Kerala High Court had granted the man divorce. His wife, according to a report on a national daily, works as a senior nursing professional in the UK.

While granting the divorce, the Kerala High Court was stated to have taken into consideration that the woman denied she suffered from schizophrenia and declined treatment for the same.

According to Live Law, the wife alleged that her husband and her in-laws from the very beginning of the marriage used to harass her. They used to allege that she was mentally unstable. She noted that she is taking good care of the two daughters born in wedlock and was maintaining a good relationship with the neighbours.

The couple reportedly married in 2001 and have two daughters.