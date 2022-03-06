Annual exams for classes 1 to 9 from March 23 to April 2

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual examinations for classes 1 to 9 will be held from March 23 to April 2, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Saturday.

The minister said the examination will be held in adherence to Covid protocol. In the last two years, the annual examinations for classes 1 to 9 were not held due to Covid. He also announced that the next academic year will begin on June 1 while the summer vacation will be in April and May.

“Next year’s academic calendar will be published in May. Teachers’ training programme will also be held in the same month,” he said. The minister said the SSLC examinations will start on March 31 and end on April 29. Plus-Two exams will begin on March 30 and end on April 22. Plus-One and VHSE examinations will be held from June 2 to 1.