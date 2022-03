By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After a three-hour operation, fire and rescue personnel saved an eight-year-old boy, who got trapped between rocks while playing at Muttungal, in Vadakara, on Saturday.

Shiyas Shafi had gone to the beach with his family. While playing with a ball, he got trapped between the rocks on the seawall.

Vadakara fire and rescue team, with the help of locals, moved some rocks using a crane and pulled the boy out. Though he sustained minor injuries, he is healthy.