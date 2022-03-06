Haritha president files plaint against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for ‘anti-women’ remark

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Ayisha Banu PM, state president of Haritha, the girls’ wing of the MSF, has approached Kerala State’s Women’s Commission against CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his alleged anti-women remarks.

In the complaint submitted to Commission chairperson, Ayisha Banu said Kodiyeri’s reply to mediapersons’ question whether there would be fifty per cent reservation for women in party committees, would come under ‘unfair practices’ mentioned in Section 2 (1) of the Kerala Women’s Commission Act. Addressing a news conference on the sidelines of CPM state conference in Ernakulam the other day, Kodiyeri had quipped whether the questioner wanted to destroy the committees.

Ayisha Banu said the Commission can take action against the remarks because the comment that fifty per cent reservation for women would destroy the committee is clearly against gender justice. Moreover, the remarks are against women’s constitutional rights and the right for equality. The Haritha leader urged the Commission to initiate prosecution proceedings against the CPM secretary.

MSF former national president Fathima Thahliya also said that the comment made by Kodiyeri amounts to insulting women in public space. “The statement he made is quite serious and an insult to women in public sphere,” she added.

Fathima said that the comment amounts to insulting women and urged the Commission to take strong action against the ‘anti-women remarks.’ Fathima was among the women cadre of Haritha, who revolted against the ‘anti-women’ remarks of some of the MSF leaders.

Jebi seeks apology from CPM secretary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather has sought an apology from CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his alleged misogynist comments during the CPM state conference in Kochi on Thursday. “CPM women leaders like Brinda Karat and PK Sreemathi should take up the issue and have it corrected,” she said. Responding to a question on whether the party would reserve 50% of the seats in the state committee for women, Kodiyeri had asked, “Is this question aimed at destroying this party?”