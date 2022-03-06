STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Bank to hire temporary staff through employment exchange

Every month, the bank witnesses 65-73 retirements in various positions, ranging from office attendant to managerial staff.

Published: 06th March 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Bank

Kerala Bank

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala Bank will recruit about 1,200 personnel through the employment exchange for temporary appointments in various positions. This is a stop-gap arrangement to run the business until the Public Service Commission recruits candidates for permanent employment, according to the bank.

“The bank is facing a severe shortage of personnel. Nearly one-fourth of the posts are remaining vacant. Though the recruitment has been handed over to the PSC, it would take time for the commission to complete the recruitment procedures for various posts. We hope to manage the situation with the help of temporary staffers recruited through the employment exchange,” bank president Gopi Kottamurickal told TNIE.

The president said the elected director board could frame the draft special rules in minimum time. Consultations were held with stakeholders, including employee organisations, before submitting the draft for the government’s approval. The approved draft has been handed over to the PSC. 

Every month, the bank witnesses 65-73 retirements in various positions, ranging from office attendant to managerial staff. A serious crisis is in the offing if temporary appointments are not made, says Kottamurickal. 

It would also affect the recently launched massive programme to reclaim loan arrears. “The present NPA level of 18.64% should be brought below 10% to fall in line with the RBI’s direction. If not, the apex bank will not give clearance for expansion programmes like opening new branches,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the bank’s recruitment has come at a time when the employment exchange faces a huge drop in registrations. The number of persons in the live register of the employment department was 29.31 lakh as on December 31, 2021 when compared to the 37.77 lakh six months before. 

Sources said the huge drop was after the department restarted the periodical registration renewal in August last year. As per the rule, candidates have to renew their registration every three months. It was stopped since the pandemic broke out in 2020. Also, new registrations hit a new low due to delayed examinations and results for various courses. Several qualified candidates may lose a chance to grab the opportunities in the second largest bank in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Bank temporary recruitment kerala Public Service Commission
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp