STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Chicken project to be expanded to 4 more districts

The Kerala Chicken project was started in 2017 and at present, 260 farms and 94 sales counters are functioning in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

Published: 06th March 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Excise minister MV Govindan

Kerala Local Self-Government Minister MV Govindan (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The sale of Kerala Chicken, the Kudumbashree’s raw chicken brand, has achieved a turnover of Rs 75 crore, Local Self-Government Minister M V Govindan said. The project is aimed at supplying quality chicken at affordable price. The turnover is Rs 75.02 crore so far.

The project will be expanded to four districts -- Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Alappuzha. The Kerala Chicken project was started in 2017 and at present, 260 farms and 94 sales counters are functioning in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudumbashree Kerala Chicken Kerala government
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp