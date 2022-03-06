Kerala Chicken project to be expanded to 4 more districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sale of Kerala Chicken, the Kudumbashree’s raw chicken brand, has achieved a turnover of Rs 75 crore, Local Self-Government Minister M V Govindan said. The project is aimed at supplying quality chicken at affordable price. The turnover is Rs 75.02 crore so far.

The project will be expanded to four districts -- Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Alappuzha. The Kerala Chicken project was started in 2017 and at present, 260 farms and 94 sales counters are functioning in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode.