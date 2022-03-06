Kerala IUML president Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal passes away at 74

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: State president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and a senior Muslim spiritual leader, Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal passed away on Sunday. He was 74. He breathed his last at 12.40pm while under treatment at a private hospital in Angamaly, where he was admitted on February 22, a medical bulletin said.

The hospital authorities stated that Thangal was under treatment for large B-cell lymphoma, diabetes and pneumonia. His condition deteriorated on Saturday and his body ceased to respond to medicines from Sunday morning. For the past few months, Hyder Ali Thangal had been receiving treatment at various private hospitals inside and outside the state.

As the successor to Panakkad Sayed Mohammed Ali Shihab Thangal, his elder brother, Hyder Ali Thangal led the IUML in Kerala from August 1, 2009, till the final days of his life. He also served as the vice-president of the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, one of the Sunni Muslim organisations in the state. He was also the chairman of the IUML national political advisory committee.

Till his death, he kept the legacy of the Panakkad family intact. He managed to carry out the not-so-easy task of earning the respect of people from all sections and political parties, like his brother Muhammed Ali Shihab Thangal and others in the Thangal family.

People reach the Kodappanakkal House in Panakkad every day to share their concerns and problems with the members of the family. Hyder Ali Thangal kept the doors of the house open, offering solace to the struggling.

People, especially those in Malabar, say that Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal never made a decision that broke their expectations of the Thangal family. Even while delivering political statements, he maintained his cool and behaved like a true spiritual leader.

And his decisions and statements, more often than not, were revered by the leaders in the UDF, and even in other political alliances. Hyder Ali Thangal was born as the third son of Puthiya Maliyekkal Sayyid Alavi Pookoya Thangal and Ayisha Cherukunhi Beevi in Kodappanakkal family in Malappuram on June 15, 1947.

He lost his mother in his childhood. He grew up under the protection of his aunt Muthu Beevi. He completed SSLC from the Kozhikode M M High School in 1962. After completing religious studies from Konaloor and Ponnani, he graduated from the Jamia Nooriyya Arabic College in Pattikkad in 1974.

He became the founding president of Samastha’s student body, the SSF, in 1973. He continued in that position until 1979. He headed several religious and educational institutes and served as the Qazi of around 1,000 mahals.

Hyder Ali Thangal is survived by wife Shareefa Fatima Suhra, and children Sajida, Shahida, Naeem Ali Shihab and Moyeen Ali Shihab. His siblings are the late Muhammed Ali Shihab Thangal and Ummer Ali Shihab Thangal, and Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, Basheer Ali Shihab Thangal and Kunjibeevi.

Congress protest postponed

The State Congress leadership has postponed its protest against the K-Rail project scheduled from Monday due to the demise of IUML state president Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal.

RSS condoles IUML state president Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal's demise

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) State unit has condoled the death of IUML state president Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal. RSS Prantha Karyavahak P N Easwaran, in a statement here, said Hyderali Shihad Thangal as a political leader and Muslim scholar succeeded in creating an atmosphere for a friendly debate in the state.

