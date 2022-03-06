STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala woman found dead in hotel room under mysterious circumstance

Reportedly, Praveen had tipped off the hotel staff about the death at midnight and has been missing since then.

Published: 06th March 2022 02:29 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 23-year-old woman, who had checked into a hotel room in Thampanoor with her male friend, was found dead on Saturday late night. The police sources said Gayathri, a resident of Veeranakavu near Kattakkada, was found dead, while Praveen, a native of Paravoor, who had accompanied her, was found missing.

The two had taken a room in the hotel on Saturday noon. The hotel staff reportedly received a call from Praveen, tipping them off the death by midnight. Following this, the hotel staff checked the room and found the woman dead with froth coming out of her mouth. Meanwhile, the man was not found in the room.

Sources said the two were employees of a jewellery store in the city. Praveen, who is married, reportedly had an affair with Gayathri. There were tensions in Praveen's family over this affair. The forensic experts visited the hotel room and collected evidence. The police suspect that Gayathri could have died of poison.

