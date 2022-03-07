Won't abandon development projects fearing row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In a firm rebuttal of the detractors of K-Rail project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reiterated that the government will not abandon any project that is useful for the people just because some controversies are created.

While inaugurating the 12 MW solar plant set up by Cochin International Airport Limited in 35 acres of land at Ettukudukka near Payyannur on Sunday, he said apart from big projects, the government is also committed to implementing eco-friendly projects.

"We have seen that people had taken a favourable stand on the development activities of the previous LDF government. If the government says certain projects would be implemented, we mean to implement them at any cost. Certain people say some development projects should not take place now. If not now, when?" asked Pinarayi.

"Some development projects are not for us. Those are meant for our children and the future generations. We should not become culprits before them. While taking up projects, the government would ensure that these would suit to our society and environment," he asked.

The solar power projects are indispensable for the future of our state. The Solar Plant of CIAL would strengthen the development perspective of the state government also, he added.

From this plant, around 48,000 units of electricity would be generated. With this, the capacity of CIAL to produce electricity has gone up to 50 MW. The excess power produced in this plant would be transmitted to Kankol 110 KV substation through underground cables.

Solar power has huge relevance in protecting the environment and decrease the carbon footprint in the long run. Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty presided and Local Self-Government Minister MV Govindan Master attended.