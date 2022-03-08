Dispute over sale of property: Man shoots brother in Kanjirappally

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead by his brother following a dispute over the sale of a family property at Mannarakkayam near Kanjirappally on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ranju Kurian, 50, of Karimpanal house. The Kanjirappally police arrested Ranju’s brother George Kurian, 52, in connection with the incident.

Their maternal uncle, Mathew Scaria, 75, who was also shot at while trying to prevent George from shooting his brother and suffered a head injury, was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

According to thepolice, the incident took place around 5pm at the family house at Mannarakkayam. George Kurian, aka Papachan, who runs a construction business in Kochi, had sold his family-owned land the other day. Ranju, who has business in Ooty, came to the family house on Monday to ask about the sale of the property. Ranju and George had an altercation during a discussion at the family home.

George then took out a revolver and fired. Ranju was shot in the head and died on the spot. Meanwhile, Mathew’s condition remains critical. Kanjirappally police arrived on the spot and took George into custody. The police registered a case and launched an inquiry into the incident.