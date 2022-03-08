STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dispute over sale of property: Man shoots brother in Kanjirappally

In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead by his brother following a dispute over the sale of a family property at Mannarakkayam near Kanjirappally on Monday. 

Published: 08th March 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing, shooting, shot

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead by his brother following a dispute over the sale of a family property at Mannarakkayam near Kanjirappally on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ranju Kurian, 50, of Karimpanal house. The Kanjirappally police arrested Ranju’s brother George Kurian, 52, in connection with the incident. 

Their maternal uncle, Mathew Scaria, 75, who was also shot at while trying to prevent George from shooting his brother and suffered a head injury, was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

According to thepolice, the incident took place around 5pm at the family house at Mannarakkayam. George Kurian, aka Papachan, who runs a construction business in Kochi, had sold his family-owned land the other day. Ranju, who has business in Ooty, came to the family house on Monday to ask about the sale of the property. Ranju and George had an altercation during a discussion at the family home.

George then took out a revolver and fired. Ranju was shot in the head and died on the spot. Meanwhile, Mathew’s condition remains critical. Kanjirappally police arrived on the spot and took George into custody. The police registered a case and launched an inquiry into the incident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanjirappally
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp