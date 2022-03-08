STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
International Women's Day: Kerala gets its first woman ambulance driver in govt sector

State Health Minister Veena George handed over the key of an ambulance under the health department's trauma care project- "KANIV-108", to Deepamol.

Published: 08th March 2022 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Women Power Image used for Representational Purpose. ( File Photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Tuesday appointed the first woman ambulance driver under its emergency medical response network, marking International Women's Day.

State Health Minister Veena George handed over the key of an ambulance under the health department's trauma care project- “KANIV-108” (Kerala Ambulance Network for Injured Victims)- to Deepamol, the newly recruited driver.

Hailing from the Kottayam district, she is a seasoned driver having experience in driving different types of vehicles during her years-long career.

The minister said more women would be appointed as ambulance drivers in various districts under the KANIV-108.

The government was mulling appointing interested women in every district and its objective was to ensure their participation in all sectors, she said.

This also aims to help women break the stereotypes and support them to step into domains of their choice, the minister said.

"Deepamol is an inspiration to all. I extend all my wishes to her during the occasion," Veena added.

Expressing happiness for being appointed as the first ambulance driver in the government sector, Deepamol said it was a dream come true and thanked everyone who helped her realise it.

The project called “KANIV-108” (Kerala Ambulance Network for Injured Victims) has been envisaged as a part of Trauma care in order to save the precious life which is being lost in road accidents.

