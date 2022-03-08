On International Women’s Day, all-woman Kerala HC Full Bench on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first for the Kerala High Court, three women judges will constitute a Full Bench on Tuesday, the International Women’s Day.

Comprising Justice Anu Sivaraman, Justice Shircy V and Justice M R Anitha, the Full Bench will consider a state government petition seeking to review the verdict that the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee had no power to contribute amounts from the Devaswom fund to either the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund or any other government agencies under the provision of the Guruvayur Devaswom Act.

The judgment was earlier delivered by a Full Bench that included Justice Hariprasad, alongside Justice Anu and Justice Anitha. Following Justice Hariprasad’s retirement, the Chief Justice constituted new Bench by bringing in Justice Shircy.