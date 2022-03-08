STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

On International Women’s Day, all-woman Kerala HC Full Bench on Tuesday

In a first for the Kerala High Court, three women judges will constitute a Full Bench on Tuesday, the International Women’s Day. 

Published: 08th March 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first for the Kerala High Court, three women judges will constitute a Full Bench on Tuesday, the International Women’s Day. 

Comprising Justice Anu Sivaraman, Justice Shircy V and Justice M R Anitha, the Full Bench will consider a state government petition seeking to review the verdict that the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee had no power to contribute amounts from the Devaswom fund to either the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund or any other government agencies under the provision of the Guruvayur Devaswom Act.

The judgment was earlier delivered by a Full Bench that included Justice Hariprasad, alongside Justice Anu and Justice Anitha. Following Justice Hariprasad’s retirement, the Chief Justice constituted new Bench by bringing in Justice Shircy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court International Women’s Day
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp