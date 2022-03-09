Boutique owned by Kavya Madhavan, wife of actor Dileep, gutted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A boutique owned by Kavya Madhavan , wife of actor Dileep, at Edappally in the city was partially gutted on Wednesday. Fire and Rescue Service officials said it was a minor fire incident in which clothes and a few machines were damaged. The incident has occurred at a time when actor Dileep is in the dock for allegedly erasing and tampering content from his mobile phones with assistance of experts in Mumbai.

The fire incident was reported at the stitching unit of Lakshya boutique operating at the third floor of the Grand Mall in Edappally. According to security officials at the Mall, they saw smoke from the boutique while they were doing regular security check rounds spotted around 4 am. "Soon we informed the, security officer of the Mall. Though we entered the boutique, we could not douse the fire fully. We passed the information to Thrikakkara Fire Station. A fire tender arrived and doused the fire within 10 to 15 minutes," a security official said.

According to officials at Thrikakkara Fire Station, short circuit could be the reason for the fire. Luckily, the security officials could spot the smoke inside the boutique and reported the matter on time. The officials believe that fire originated from a cloth ironing machine. "The fire was limited to a portion of the boutique. It is learnt that employees of the boutique forget to turn off the ironing machine leading to short circuit and fire. However, it is only our assumption as the wires of ironing machines and sewing machines are fully damaged. Other than that, several clothes were also gutted in the fire accident," Jogy J S, District Fire Officer said.