Man pours acid on estranged wife’s face in Muttom

On International Women’s Day on Tuesday, people at Muttom near Thodupuzha in Idukki woke up to the news of a gruesome acid attack on a 25-year-old woman by her estranged husband.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: On International Women’s Day on Tuesday, people at Muttom near Thodupuzha in Idukki woke up to the news of a gruesome acid attack on a 25-year-old woman by her estranged husband. The woman, Sona, 25, of Vazhamalayil house at Illiari in Muttom, suffered more than 30 per cent burns and was admitted to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.  

Her husband Rahul Raj, 29, of Pallikkathottiyil in Muttom was arrested by the Thodupuzha police later in the day. As per local residents, the incident happened around 8.30am. Sona and Rahul got married eight years ago, but had been living separately for the past seven years following some family disputes. On Tuesday morning, Rahul reached the house of Sona’s relative Sheeba at Manjapra near Muttom, where she had been staying for the last couple of days. 

Rahul called her out and while speaking with her in the courtyard, he poured acid, which he had brought in a bottle, on her face. Although Rahul ran away from the spot immediately, local residents alerted the police who took him into custody later.  Sona, who suffered burns on her face and chest, was taken to the district hospital in Thodupuzha first. As her condition was serious, she was later taken to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.  

The police have collected statements from the neighbours and the bottle in which Rahul had brought the acid. A police source said Rahul had suspected that Sona was having extramarital affairs and they had arguments over the same in the past. The police have launched a probe.

