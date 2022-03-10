Conspiracy to kill cops: Crime Branch gets two witnesses against Dileep, others

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch probing the conspiracy to kill police officers who had investigated the actor abduction and rape case has roped in two witnesses. The agency claims that these two witnesses have given statements that Dileep and other accused persons had conspired to kill the cops as well as Pulsar Suni.

One of the crucial witnesses is Dasan aged 69 of Pattanakad who had worked as a watchman at Dileep’s house from 2007 to 2020. According to the crime branch, Dasan, while working at Dileep’s house, happened to overhear from the actor’s brother-in-law Suraj a plot to eliminate Pulsar Suni.

Another witness is Salim, a native of Uliyannoor who is currently in Doha. Salim claimed that he was falsely implicated and detained at the Aluva East police station in a case following a complaint given by the mother of one of his staffers at his firm in Aluva then in 2018. Sarath G Nair, a close friend of Dileep, approached Salim and demanded Rs 50 lakh to reach a compromise in the case.

When he refused to accede to the demand, he was produced before the court which granted him bail. Salim later sent a petition to the chief minister regarding the false case charged against him. “Later, Dileep visited Salim’s house and warned him that they had made ready two plans to settle scores with the then Ernakulam Rural SP A V George and the then ADGP B Sandhya in connection with the actor abduction case. In the same way, Salim would also have to face dire consequences, Dileep warned him,” the officer said.

Vincent Joseph was caught red-handed by CBI in 2014

Kochi: Vincent Joseph Chowallur, who introduced Dileep’s lawyer to System Laboratory, Mumbai, was caught red-handed by CBI while serving as Thrissur Income Tax assistant commissioner in 2014. Chowallur and Income Tax assistant director Jose Kunjippalu were chargesheeted by CBI in the case for taking bribe from a businessman.