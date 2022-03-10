STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murder plot out, says Congress on CPM leader’s remarks

While senior CPM leader M M Mani extended support to his party colleague, the Congress approached the state police chief seeking legal action against Varghese. 

K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The war of words between CPM and Congress in Idukki ever since SFI leader Dheeraj Rajendran was killed allegedly by Youth Congress activists on January 10 has worsened. A day after his controversial remark that Congress state president K Sudhakaran’s life was CPM’s ‘alms’ kicked up a row, CPM Idukki district secretary C V Varghese sought to justify his statement. While senior CPM leader M M Mani extended support to his party colleague, the Congress approached the state police chief seeking legal action against Varghese. 

It was while speaking at a party programme in Cheruthoni on Tuesday that Varghese said that Sudhakaran was spared by the CPM, only because the party was not interested in killing a ‘wretched creature’ like Sudhakaran. The speech made in the presence of Mani subsequently went viral on social media.

Even as his statement infuriated Congress, Varghese justified it on Wednesday saying his speech was a tit-for-tat to a provocative speech by Sudhakaran himself. “The other day, Sudhakaran had defended the killers of Dheeraj Rajendran, saying that Congress would extend support to the accused. Sudhakaran tried to provoke CPM workers. My speech was in response to the comments made by Sudhakaran,” he said. 

Earlier speaking in Idukki, Sudhakaran had defended the alleged culprits in Dheeraj Rajendran’s murder. He said Nikhil Paily, main accused in the case, was innocent. Further, Sudhakaran’s comment that Dheeraj’s death was in the asking also infuriated the CPM workers in Idukki.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership has taken the whole spat seriously and sought action against the CPM leader. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and Congress national general secretary K C Venugopal were quick to rally behind Sudhakaran. 

Terming Varghese’s remark similar to that of a street goon, Satheesan said, “A case should be registered against the CPM leader as it could have triggered social tension. We will not allow even a pinch of soil to fall on Sudhakaran,” Satheesan declared.

Venugopal even went one step ahead and alleged that CPM has come out in public with their conspiracy to kill Sudhakaran. He claimed that Varghese’s statement reveals that though a conspiracy was hatched to kill Sudhakaran, it did not materialise.CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan distanced himself from the controversy.  Kodiyeri said the remark has not come to his attention, and he would respond after looking into same. 

Brainless politician’s blabbering: Sudhakaran
Sudhakaran who remained silent for long finally responded to the remark on Wednesday night, following pressure from party colleagues. Terming it a “brainless politician’s blabbering”, Sudhakaran said he pays scant regard to such rants by the CPM leader.

