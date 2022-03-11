Kerala budget 2022: Generous allocation of funds for roads, but lands to be identified after traffic surveys

By Online Desk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state budget allocated Rs 200 crore through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund (KIIFB) for land acquisition and the construction of new six bypass roads in the state.

However, the land for the roads are yet to be identified. The roads will be identified after traffic surveys, Finance minister KN Balagopal said in the budget here on Friday. He also announced the fund allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the land acquisition of the proposed Outer Ring Road (ORR) through KIIFB. The project is estimated to cost Rs 4500 crore, of which, the state government has committed to meet 50% of the land acquisition.

The minister also earmarked Rs 1,207.23 crore for roads and bridges in the state. Of which, Rs 6.2 crore has been allocated for the development and maintenance of major district roads.

The budget also allocated Rs 1,500 crore through KIIFB for the development of Thiruvananthapuram- Angamaly MC road and Kollam- Shenkottai stretch, Finance minister KN Balagopal said.

In a bid to reduce traffic congestion, 20 junctions in the state which experience huge traffic jams will be identified and Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for the purpose. "Detailed projects will be prepared and implemented for these junctions. KIIFB will provide assistance for land acquisition and project implementation, " Balagopal added.