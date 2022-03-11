STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala to spend Rs 2 crore on conference on nuclear disarmament, experts say it's 'waste of money'

Political observers and diplomats pointed out that Kerala has overstepped as foreign policy does not fall under the jurisdiction of state governments

Published: 11th March 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister K N Balagopal. (File Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

This was announced by Finance Minister K N Balagopal in his Budget speech (File Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While India has decided to remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict considering its foreign policy priorities, the state of Kerala has come forward to ‘contribute its small bit’ towards ensuring world peace. The state has set aside Rs 2 crore to organise a global peace conference on 'nuclear disarmament and world peace'.

Presenting the state budget, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said it is not possible for the state to adopt an isolationist attitude giving an excuse that 'I am not willing to confront'. "The Russia-Ukraine war has pushed the world towards a possible third world war with nuclear weapons. The memories of Hiroshima and Nagasaki compel us to work towards peace. Each one of us has to contribute our small bit," he said.

“Prominent peace workers and thinkers across the world will be assembled through seminars and discussions will be convened. Towards this, Rs 2 crore is earmarked. As the travel restrictions are being lifted, institutions in our small state of Kerala will take the initiative for convening an in-person ‘Global Peace Conference’ on nuclear disarmament and world peace,” the minister said in the budget speech.

Meanwhile, political observers and diplomats pointed out that Kerala has overstepped as foreign policy does not fall under the jurisdiction of state governments.

"While every effort to promote global disarmament is welcome, the proposal for Kerala to use its scarce resources for seminars on global disarmament seems unnecessary. In any event, the subject is not within the jurisdiction of the state government. Any number of such seminars will be held by NGOs around the world, including from India without any concrete outcome as positions of nations differ widely with no possibility of devising an action plan by the concerned countries," said former diplomat T P Sreenivasan.

Expressing surprise over the announcement, political commentator A Jayasankar termed it a farce. "What can a state or even India do for nuclear disarmament. The CPM has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is a waste of public money and a plan to provide a platform to social activists to give lectures on global peace," he said.

