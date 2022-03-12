IS magazine confirms death of Malappuram man in Afghanistan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Islamic State (IS) has confirmed that one more Malayali was killed while “fighting to defend the caliphate” in Afghanistan in 2018. The recent issue of the IS magazine ‘Voice of Khurasan’ said that Najeeb al Hindi, alias K P Najeeb, from Malappuram was killed in the “fight against infidels” in the Afghanistan province of Nangarhar.

Najeeb’s associates in Afghanistan had informed the media in 2018 itself that Najeeb al Hindi had become a ‘shaheed’ (martyr), but an official confirmation from the IS on his death came only through the magazine. Najeeb, an MTech student of the Vellore Institute of Technology, had gone missing in August 2017. His mother had lodged a complaint with Malappuram police saying that she suspected that her son had joined the terror group because the messages he sent after he left the house pointed to such a possibility.

Najeeb had told his mother that he had reached his “destination” and there was no need to search for him anymore. The message had come through the Telegram app from the account of one Abu Basheer. Police suspected that he reached Afghanistan through Hyderabad-Tehran route. According to the magazine, Najeeb reached the IS stronghold alone after overcoming all hurdles. Initially, he was not ready to get married but after much persuasion from his friends, Najeeb was ready to marry a Pakistani girl, the magazine said.

There was an attack from “infidels” on the day of his marriage. Najeeb cancelled his marriage and proceeded to take on the enemy. The magazine says Najeeb became a “shaheed” in the “ingimassi” (suicide attack).