Kerala govt wakes up at last, higher education gets sorely needed push

The amount will be allocated equally among 10 state universities by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).  

Published: 12th March 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

iLLUS: EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Seeking to accelerate the state’s transition into a knowledge economy, the Kerala budget for 2022-23 has focussed on many futuristic initiatives in the higher education sector, with special stress on skill development and entrepreneurship.  

A sum of Rs 200 crore has been set apart for developing translational research centres, startups and incubation centres in universities. The amount will be allocated equally among 10 state universities by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).  

Skill development initiatives in the state are expected to get a major boost with an allocation of Rs 350 crore for setting up skill parks in all districts. The project will be implemented under the aegis of the Knowledge Economy Mission using funds from KIIFB. 

The budget proposes skill courses in arts and science colleges, professional colleges, polytechnic colleges and ITIs with Rs 140 crore KIIFB allocation. The project will be implemented in one institution in each assembly constituency. This will eventually lead to the setting up of production centres along with educational institutions, the finance minister said. 

The budget has set apart Rs 100 crore for the construction of 1,500 new hostel rooms on campuses of Kerala, MG, Cusat, Calicut and Kannur universities. Another 250 international hostel rooms have also been proposed. The budget has also allocated Rs 20 crore for starting new short-term courses and PG courses in project mode on university campuses.  

knowledge economy

Total outlay  Rs 698.3 cr
Higher education Rs 452.67 cr
Technical education Rs 245.63 cr
Rs 350 cr for setting up skill parks in all districts 
250 international hostel rooms proposed 
Rs 100 cr for the construction of 1,500 new hostel rooms on campuses of Kerala, MG, Cusat, Calicut and Kannur universities 

Rs 20 crore for starting new short-term courses and PG courses 

Rs 200 cr for developing translational research centres, startups and incubation centres in universities

