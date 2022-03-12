STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lorry plunges into quarry pond in Kerala, search on for missing driver

Though the lorry was found at a depth of 20 feet in the pond, the driver could not be spotted. 

Published: 12th March 2022 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The police and Fire and Rescue personnel have launched a search for the driver of a tipper lorry that veered off the road and plunged into a quarry pond at Mariappally near Kottayam on Friday night.

Though the lorry was found at a depth of 20 feet in the pond, the driver could not be spotted. The pond is around 100 feet deep, according to local residents.

Police said the driver has been identified as B Ajikumar, 42, of Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram district. A team of scuba divers from the Fire and Rescue Department has been scouring the area since Friday night. A crane was brought in the night itself to lift the lorry. However, the attempt was abandoned as the crane tilted while attempting to lift the lorry. Local residents have expressed doubts that the driver could have got trapped in the cabin of the lorry.

According to the police, the lorry was on its way to Chepad with a load from the fertilizer depot at Mariapally. While passing through the quarry stretch, the lorry overturned and plunged into the pond at around 9.30 pm on Friday. The lorry was driven by Ajikumar, who is also the owner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fire and Rescue personnel Mariappally Lorry driver B Ajikumar
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp