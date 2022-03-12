STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Section of government staff behaving like 'white-collar beggars': Kerala Excise minister MV Govindan

He also warned such officials from writing down wrong queries in files that were used to push the public to dire straits.

Kerala Excise minister MV Govindan

Kerala Local Self-Government Minister MV Govindan (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Minister for Local Self Government and Excise MV Govindan on Saturday lashed out at a section of government employees who make common people run from pillar to post and said they were behaving like "white-collar beggars".

The minister made the criticism while speaking in a function here about red tapism existing in the government service. "It is a reality that a group of degraded and disgraceful persons, who cause shame to the society, are part of this government service. Such employees were behaving like 'white-collar beggars'," the CPM leader said.

He also warned such officials from writing down wrong queries in files that were used to push the public to dire straits.

It was not for the first time that Govindan, also a senior Marxist party leader from northern Kannur, hit out at the red tapism and unhealthy tendencies prevailing in government service. Last December, he lashed out at the indifferent bureaucratic attitude while speaking at a government staff meeting.

