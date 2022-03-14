STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Challenges galore before Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal

His predecessor, Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal was the vice-president of Samastha and a member of its central mushawara (consultative body.)

Published: 14th March 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sadiq Ali Thangal

IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal

By MP Prashanth
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  How to deal with the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, the body of Sunni scholars?’ That will be the toughest question before Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, the newly-elected state president of the IUML.

His predecessor, Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal was the vice-president of Samastha and a member of its central mushawara (consultative body.) But Sadiq Ali Thangal is unlikely to be elevated to the vice-president’s post immediately as he is not even a member of the mushawara. Moreover, there are other senior leaders in Samastha who can be considered for the post.

Sadiq Ali Thangal is the vice-president of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS), the feeder organisation of Samastha. Sadiq Ali Thangal is the vice-president of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS), the feeder organisation of Samastha. He is also the member of the executive committee of the Samastha Matha Vidyabhyasa Board.

He also holds the posts of the vice-president of the Mounathul Islam Sabha, Ponnani, president of Noorul Huda Islamic College and chairman of Islamic Centre, Kozhikode.Sadiq Ali Thangal was recently elected as the qazi of Panakkad after the death of Hyder Ali Thangal. Sadiq Ali Thangal helms the IUML at a time when Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal’s popularity is steadily increasing in the community. It is a known fact that both these leaders have different priorities.

Jiffiri Thangal has made it amply clear that he wants Samastha to take an independent path and not toe IUML’s political line. Jiffiri Thangal had publicly declared, in the presence of Sadiq Ali Thangal, that Samastha was not in favour of staging protests on the Waqf Board inside mosques. The IUML was forced to follow the Samastha line over agitations inside mosques.

Later, the party decided to launch agitations on its own in the Waqf Board issue and staged two round of protests. But Jiffiri Thangal made it clear that Samastha is no longer part of the Muslim Coordination Committee that was formed to spearhead the agitation because the organisation is waiting for a response from the Chief Minister, who had promised to find a solution.

Moreover, Jiffiri Thangal had unequivocally asserted that fighting ‘deviant sects’ such as Wahhabis and Jama’at-e-Islami are the prime concerns of Samastha because the organisation was formed to resist such forces. But Sadiq Ali Thangal had declared that communism was the ‘forbidden fruit’ for believers and had vowed to fight forces of atheism.

The difference in the perceptions of these two leaders is likely to be a point of discussion in the coming days. But Sadiq Ali Thangal discounted the speculations saying that he has never been alien to Samastha. In an interview of a television channel, Thangal said he was active in Samastha’s students’ organisation for almost two decades. He said there exists a ‘guru-disciple’ relationship between he and Samastha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal IUML Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal Sadiq Ali Thangal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp