Kerala Police to use AI algorithms in crime data mining

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to effectively use the voluminous amount of information lying in its digital repository, the police department has set in motion a process to prepare an artificial intelligence-powered data analytics platform for better data extraction and management.

This, the police top bosses felt, would help in optimum crime analysis as well as predictive policing. The police department has got a digital repository of information spanning the last two decades. The repository holds vital data such as crime statistics, intel inputs and FIRs and effective use of these could help the law enforcement agencies identify potential crime spots and suspects.

The AI-powered data analytics platform will be integrated into the new police software, iCoPS, which is currently being developed. South Zone IG P Prakash, who is the nodal officer of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS), said effective use of data is imperative for the better functioning of the police force and AI-powered data analytics platform will provide actionable data to develop customised police strategies for each situation.

“We have an enormous quantity of data with us. But data in raw format is not going to help. What we require is inferences from the data. AI algorithms are going to play a major role in extracting patterns and designs out of the data,” he said.

As a first step, 15 handpicked police officers have been sent for training on AI and data analytics on Kerala Digital University (DUK) campus at Pallippuram. The training programme has 150 hours of classroom sessions being handled by industry experts and researchers. Prakash said the AI can be used for a variety of police jobs, ranging from face recognition to data crunching.

“AI has got huge potential. From identifying unclaimed dead bodies to mapping crime patterns, it has a vital role to play,” he added. The AI tools can also be used to crack unresolved cases as they will give an insight into the weapons used, places of occurrences and the time of the crimes by mining the crime history.

