Kozhikode Government Medical College PG students suspended for ragging 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two senior postgraduate students of Kozhikode Government Medical College were suspended from the institution for alleged ragging and harassment of the junior students.

Dr Jithin Joy, formerly junior resident in MS Orthopaedics (2021 admission), has submitted a complaint that Dr Muhammed Sajid and Dr Hariharan S, junior residents in MS Orthopaedics, tortured him mentally and physically.

In view of the complaint, the anti-ragging committee met on February 21 and constituted a team comprising Dr Beena Guhan, professor, Dr Arun Preeth, assistant professor of pediatric surgery, and Dr Ratheesh P T, assistant professor of forensic medicine, who inquired into the complaint and filed a report on March 5.

The committee met on March 7 and the two were suspended for a period of six months, informed the committee members. According to the junior PG doctors, many of junior students at the college have been suffering severe harassment from seniors both in terms of work pressure and at hostels. They alleged that they were forced to do duty for two to three days without a break.