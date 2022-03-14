STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode Government Medical College PG students suspended for ragging 

Two senior postgraduate students of Kozhikode Government Medical College were suspended from the institution for alleged ragging and harassment of the junior students.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Two senior postgraduate students of Kozhikode Government Medical College were suspended from the institution for alleged ragging and harassment of the junior students.

Dr Jithin Joy, formerly junior resident in MS Orthopaedics (2021 admission), has submitted a complaint that Dr Muhammed Sajid and Dr Hariharan S, junior residents in MS Orthopaedics, tortured him mentally and physically.

In view of the complaint, the anti-ragging committee met on February 21 and constituted a team comprising Dr Beena Guhan, professor, Dr Arun Preeth, assistant professor of pediatric surgery, and Dr Ratheesh P T, assistant professor of forensic medicine, who inquired into the complaint and filed a report on March 5.

The committee met on March 7 and the two were suspended for a period of six months, informed the committee members. According to the junior PG doctors, many of junior students at the college have been suffering severe harassment from seniors both in terms of work pressure and at hostels. They alleged that they were forced to do duty for two to three days without a break.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kozhikode Government Medical College Kerala ragging
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp