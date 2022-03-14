STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Panel urges Kerala government to publish inquiry report soon on Anupama S Chandran’s case

The investigation was initiated by Althea Sisterhood, a collective formed during Anupama and her husband Ajith’s fight to bring back their baby. 

Published: 14th March 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Anupama S Chandran and Ajith Kumar sharing their happiness at the protest venue after the DNA test revealed that they were the biological parents of the baby. (Photo |Vincent Pulickal)

Anupama S Chandran and Ajith Kumar (Photo |Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new fact-finding report on Anupama S Chandran’s case of child adoption row has urged the government to immediately make public the report of the official inquiry into the case and remove the guilty from their posts pending the findings of a judicial inquiry into their actions. 

The fact-finding report, which was released in the public domain, has been formulated by an independent group of feminist intellectuals and activists who started an investigation into the incident in December.  The investigation was initiated by Althea Sisterhood, a collective formed during Anupama and her husband Ajith’s fight to bring back their baby. 

J Devika, writer and professor at the Centre for Development Studies, who is part of the Althea Sisterhood, has said the incident showed the perversion of the governance. “The casteist hounding of Ajith, the collusion of state agencies to deny justice, family honour and political highhandedness are all at play here. We want the government to take action and also release the department-level inquiry report on the public domain,” said Devika. 

The report has been created by professor Nivedita Menon (JNU); Cynthia Stephen, an activist on Dalit rights and women’s rights; Enakshi Ganguly, researcher and activist on women’s and children’s rights; J M Rugma, lawyer and legal researcher and Kalyani Menon Sen, independent researcher and feminist activist. 

The report also discusses the subversion of public institutions to protect political interests when Jayachandran, Anupama’s father and CPM local committee member, used his clout to subvert justice. 
 It also critiques the appointment to the State Commission and CWCs and alleges that people with little or no orientation or experience get appointed. 

“There is only one ethical option available to the Kerala government: A humble acknowledgement of failures in its duty, immediate steps to remedy the miscarriage of justice in Anupama’s case, hold the violators accountable for their actions and ensure complete transparency in the process,” said the report.

Stressing vitality of democracy 
Noting that the state government and its machinery failed to provide due justice to Anupama, the report highlights the need to radically ensure a democratic and unbiased way of functioning of the state welfare bodies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupama S Chandran Child Adoption Row Althea Sisterhood
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp