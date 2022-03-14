STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Roy Vayalat surrenders before police in Pocso case

Roy appeared before the office of the city assistant police commissioner at Mattanchery in the morning and his arrest was formally recorded.

Published: 14th March 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police recorded the arrest of Roy Vayalat, managing director of No. 18 Hotel in Fort Kochi after he surrendered before them on Sunday in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act case registered against him. 

Roy appeared before the office of the city assistant police commissioner at Mattanchery in the morning and his arrest was formally recorded. Roy surrendered after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had also dismissed his pre-arrest bail plea. 

Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner Ravindranath V G said his arrest was recorded in the afternoon and he was taken for a medical checkup. A special team led by district crime branch Assistant Commissioner Biji George T is probing the Pocso case against Roy and he will be produced before the court on Monday. Pressure mounted on Roy to surrender after the police raided his residence and possible hideouts in the last few days.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified the search for Roy’s friend Syju M Thankachan who is also an accused in the case. Syju has reportedly gone into hiding after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.  Apart from Roy and Syju, Kozhikode native Anjali Vadakkepurakal is also an accused in the case which was registered based on a complaint filed by a woman and her minor daughter. However, Anjali secured anticipatory bail from the High Court.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roy Vayalat POCSO No 18 Hotel Fort Kochi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp