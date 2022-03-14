Roy Vayalat surrenders before police in Pocso case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police recorded the arrest of Roy Vayalat, managing director of No. 18 Hotel in Fort Kochi after he surrendered before them on Sunday in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act case registered against him.

Roy appeared before the office of the city assistant police commissioner at Mattanchery in the morning and his arrest was formally recorded. Roy surrendered after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had also dismissed his pre-arrest bail plea.

Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner Ravindranath V G said his arrest was recorded in the afternoon and he was taken for a medical checkup. A special team led by district crime branch Assistant Commissioner Biji George T is probing the Pocso case against Roy and he will be produced before the court on Monday. Pressure mounted on Roy to surrender after the police raided his residence and possible hideouts in the last few days.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified the search for Roy’s friend Syju M Thankachan who is also an accused in the case. Syju has reportedly gone into hiding after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Apart from Roy and Syju, Kozhikode native Anjali Vadakkepurakal is also an accused in the case which was registered based on a complaint filed by a woman and her minor daughter. However, Anjali secured anticipatory bail from the High Court.