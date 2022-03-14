STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transfer list of doctors being delayed inordinately

“Natural justice is being denied to doctors after we had put in yeoman service during the last two years of the pandemic.

Published: 14th March 2022 04:49 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The transfer list of doctors under the Directorate of Medical Education and Directorate of Health Services is yet to be published despite the draft list being prepared almost two months ago. Doctors suspect that a section of doctors who are quite influential with the Left Government are trying to sabotage the list based on merit.

Doctors in the grade of professors, associate professors and assistant professors under DME, and consultants, junior consultants and senior consultants under DHS were supposed to be transferred last May. But due to the pandemic, the transfer process was delayed which saw the notification appearing last October. A section of doctors alleged that despite the state government withdrawing all Covid protocols, the health sector is yet to start functioning in its normal glory when their career advancement promotion is being denied.

“Natural justice is being denied to doctors after we had put in yeoman service during the last two years of the pandemic. We strongly suspect that the health authorities are keen to club the doctors’ transfer along with the general transfer,” a senior doctor told TNIE  on condition of anonymity. Usually, once the draft list is published, the appeal committee will be convened within two weeks.

But now it is almost two months since the draft list has been published online. DME Dr. Ramla Beevi told TNIE that by next week the doctors’ final transfer list will be published. “There were corrections to be made in the draft list. Hence there was a delay in the announcement of the doctors’ transfer orders. We will be completing the process by next week,” said Dr. Ramla.

