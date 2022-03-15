10 Kerala entities contribute to PSUs’ 95% loss

MS Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though there are 63 loss-making state-level public enterprises (SLPEs) in Kerala, the top 10 together contributed to 95.39% of the total losses in 2020-21, according to the Review of Public Enterprises in Kerala 2020-21 brought out by the government’s Bureau of Public Enterprises.

While the KSRTC topped the list with a loss of Rs 1,976.03 crore which was 30.08% of the total loss of SLPEs, KSEB came second with a loss of Rs 1,822.35 crore, 27.74% of the total loss. The Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd came third with a loss of Rs 1,608.17 crore, 24.48%. As many as 63 enterprises incurred losses amounting to Rs 6,569.25 crore resulting in an overall net loss of Rs 6,055.47 crore.

In the 2019-20 fiscal, the top ten loss-incurring enterprises had contributed to 86.76% of the total losses. Six enterprises — KSEB, KWA, KSRTC, KTDFC, KSTC and KSCDC — are listed among the top ten in both years.

Of the total 116 enterprises covered in the review report, 50 reported profit in 2020-21. The profit totalled to Rs 513.79 crore. The net profit/loss was recorded zero for two enterprises — Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd and Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd.

Another enterprise, the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board, was excluded since it did not follow the commercial form of accounting, the report said. Together, the enterprises received subsidies or grants worth Rs 4,696.62 crore from the state government and Rs 1,655.14 crore from the Government of India. The budgetary support from the Government of Kerala was Rs 7,066.11 crore.