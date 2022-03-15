STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

10 Kerala entities contribute to PSUs’ 95% loss

KSRTC, KSEB bleeding govt the most with Rs 1,976.03 cr & Rs 1,822.35 cr loss respectively

Published: 15th March 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By MS Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though there are 63 loss-making state-level public enterprises (SLPEs) in Kerala, the top 10 together contributed to 95.39% of the total losses in 2020-21, according to the Review of Public Enterprises in Kerala 2020-21 brought out by the government’s Bureau of Public Enterprises.

While the KSRTC topped the list with a loss of Rs 1,976.03 crore which was 30.08% of the total loss of SLPEs, KSEB came second with a loss of Rs 1,822.35 crore, 27.74% of the total loss. The Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd came third with a loss of Rs 1,608.17 crore, 24.48%. As many as 63 enterprises incurred losses amounting to Rs 6,569.25 crore resulting in an overall net loss of Rs 6,055.47 crore.

In the 2019-20 fiscal, the top ten loss-incurring enterprises had contributed to 86.76% of the total losses. Six enterprises — KSEB, KWA, KSRTC, KTDFC, KSTC and KSCDC — are listed among the top ten in both years.

Of the total 116 enterprises covered in the review report, 50 reported profit in 2020-21. The profit totalled to Rs 513.79 crore. The net profit/loss was recorded zero for two enterprises — Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd and Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd.

Another enterprise, the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board, was excluded since it did not follow the commercial form of accounting, the report said. Together, the enterprises received subsidies or grants worth Rs 4,696.62 crore from the state government and Rs 1,655.14 crore from the Government of India. The budgetary support from the Government of Kerala was Rs 7,066.11 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala PSU
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp