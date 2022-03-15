Kozhikode: Fuel worth Rs 21 crore contaminated at IOC Feroke depot, sold to outlets

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two unions affiliated to BMS have approached the Centre demanding a CBI probe into the clandestine sale of contaminated fuel, a blend of petrol (MS) and high speed diesel HSD), to refill stations by the IOC.

Fuel worth several crores of rupees was accidentally adulterated at the IOC’s Feroke depot due to wrong decantation process. Protocol demands the contaminated fuel to be sent for recycling at the refinery. But unions allege the issue was hushed up and the fuel was sold to petrol stations in the six districts of Malabar.

The wrong decantation happened on October 27 last year. A train wagon which brought MS was filled into the fifth tank in the depot which is actually for HSD. Though there is a huge difference in the quantity of fuel contaminated as per the versions of IOC and labourers, the contaminated fuel cost at least over `21 crore. So far, only a labourer of Western Interiors & Marine Contractors, a Kochi-based private agency entrusted with tank filling, has been suspended.

“We suspect a big foul play. Fuel worth crores of rupees had been contaminated causing a big loss to the PSU. If such contamination happens, it should be immediately sent to the Kochi refinery for recyling to separate MS and HSD. But that has not been done fearing that others would come to know of the incident,” alleged Chandran Vengolath, BMS Malappuram district president who is also the leader of Petrol & Gas Workers Mazdoor Sangham.

Contaminated fuel sold to outlets

“The contaminated fuel had been sold to outlets in small quantities after conducting only flashpoint test at the IOC laboratory at Irumpanam,” alleged Chandran. Prajeesh Perumanna, Kozhikode district president of Private Bus and Heavy Vehicle Mazdoor Sangham, said normally, a wagon would contain 70,000 to 75,000 litres of petrol. Petrol in a whole wagon was filled in the tank for HSD.

“The mistake happened due to wrong connection. But a worker of a private agency has been made the scapegoat. Surprisingly, no probe has been announced,” alleged Prajeesh. Labourers allege that giving the contract to the new Kochibased agency, which has no experience in oil sector, caused the wrong decantation. IOC Kerala head V C Asokan told TNIE that 6.860 kilolitres of MS was wrongly filled in the tank which already had 2321.14 kilolitres of HSD.

“The off spec product (that does not satisfy the quality requirements set by contract or regulation) was corrected as per industry norms by blending. After correction, the quality was checked and confirmed with respect to IS specifications and the product was released to the market only after ensuring that it meets the specification,” he explained.

He said to curtail such instances in future, hoses have been given per colour codes for easy identification. “No recycling is needed for correcting the product but blending,” he said. However, he did not respond to the queries of whether the contaminated fuel was sent to the Kochi refinery and what action was taken against the IOC staff.

Unions seek CBI probe