Water in Koottanad wells catches fire, gas leak from retail station suspected

If papers lighted with a match stick are thrown into the wells, the surface of the water catches fire. Huge blue flames also emanate from some wells.

Officials of Pollution Control Board and ground water department who reached Koottanad on Monday to test the water in the wells

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Residents of Koottanad are in a fix as a nauseating smell is coming out of many wells in the area, sparking suspicion that the natural gas or petroleum deposits from nearby retail station of an oil marketing company are causing it.

If papers lighted with a match stick are thrown into the wells, the surface of the water catches fire. Huge blue flames also emanate from some wells. “It was seven months ago that people first noticed the foul smell emanating from the well. We sent the water samples to two laboratories . The results revealed that the water had mineral oil content and was not fit for consumption,” said Rosy, a teacher. 

Residents said a yellow colour layer is also visible above the water in wells in the area, including the one in CPM area committee office. With summer peaking, people are already facing serious drinking water shortage in the area. Following complaints, officials of the PHC at Nagallassery collected water samples and sent them to the Regional Analytical Laboratory of the food safety department. It too confirmed the presence of mineral oil content in the water.

Rosy said the continued use of the water resulted in itching and so, they are not using it even to wash clothes or water their garden. After local MLA and Speaker M B Rajesh directed pollution control board and ground water department officials to examine the water in the wells, they arrived in Koottanad at 10.30am on Monday and collected samples. Preliminary analysis will begin at the Palakkad district lab on Tuesday. The results will be available after a week.

