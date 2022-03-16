Bar Council says complaint against actor Dileep's lawyer by survivor 'not in order'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Bar Council of Kerala on Wednesday sent a reply to the survivor in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case stating that her complaint against advocates representing actor Dileep in the case for professional misconduct is not in order.

The letter sent by the Secretary of Bar Council of Kerala directed her to file the complaint as per the Bar Council Rules. "Your present complaint can be considered only after rectifying defects," as per the reply to the survivor.

Anil Kumar KN, Chairman, Bar Council of Kerala, told TNIE the survivor sent the complaint through e-mail, but as per Rules, there should be a physical copy of the complaint. A complaint against an advocate should be in the form of a petition duly signed and verified as required under the Code of Civil Procedure. 30 copies of the complaint, certified to be true copies by the complainant/petitioner, should be field. If there is more than one Respondent or counter petitioner, such a number of additional copies of the complaint should be filed. As per the Rule, every complaint should be accompanied by a bank receipt evidencing payment of complaint fee Rs 2500 to the credit of the Bar Council of Kerala, Ernakulam, the Chairman said.

The BCK also sent a copy of the Rules relating to the procedure to be followed in filing a complaint against an advocate to the survivor. "Once all the defects cure, the further steps in the complaint will be taken as per Rules," said the chairman.