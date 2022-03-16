Malappuram: 3-year-old boy consumes rat poison, dies

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A three-year-old boy who consumed rat poison accidently died at a private hospital here on Tuesday. The deceased, Rasinsha, son of Ansar, a native of Chettipadi in Parapanagadi, was under treatment for the past three days. The child reportedly swallowed the rat poison while playing with an abandoned tube in the house. Relatives of the child rushed him to the hospital after his condition began to deteriorate.