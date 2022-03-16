STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pink Police harassment case: Kerala HC adjourns govt’s appeal to March 22

In the appeal, the government stated that the single judge was wrong to rely heavily on the visuals downloaded from social media that have no authenticity, the government said. 

Published: 16th March 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court adjourned to March 22, the appeal filed by the state government challenging a Single Judge’s order directing to pay a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh to the eight-year-old girl who was harassed and insulted by a Pink Police officer at Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, in full public view.

When the matter came up for hearing, the government pleader sought adjournment citing inconvenience of Director-General of Prosecution, who is representing the government in the appeal.

In the appeal, the government stated that the single judge was wrong to rely heavily on the visuals downloaded from social media that have no authenticity, the government said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pink Police harassment case Kerala High Court
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp