Pink Police harassment case: Kerala HC adjourns govt’s appeal to March 22

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court adjourned to March 22, the appeal filed by the state government challenging a Single Judge’s order directing to pay a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh to the eight-year-old girl who was harassed and insulted by a Pink Police officer at Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, in full public view.

When the matter came up for hearing, the government pleader sought adjournment citing inconvenience of Director-General of Prosecution, who is representing the government in the appeal.

In the appeal, the government stated that the single judge was wrong to rely heavily on the visuals downloaded from social media that have no authenticity, the government said.