RISE to help students in Idukki attend free coaching to crack civil services exams

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Students belonging to the Idukki parliamentary constituency wishing to crack the civil services examinations will no longer have to pay exorbitant fees to get coaching from private institutions.

As part of Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose's Rejuvenating Idukki Socially and Economically (RISE) project, civil services aspirants can avail free online coaching, which will be provided by Delhi-based ALS IAS, one of the leading coaching centres in the field, in India.

Within a short span of time, since the programme was launched only on February 26, more than 4,000 students belonging to the seven assembly constituencies coming under the Idukki parliamentary constituency have registered their names till March 4."The online classes will begin on March 12," Dean told TNIE.

"The programme was launched in Idukki for students who want to prepare for examinations which are conducted annually by organisations like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or the state and central governments," he said.

Compared to other districts, Idukki has fewer persons who have cracked UPSC exams. "Poor educational facilities and financial background are major reasons that pull back many students from attaining it. The programme enables any student belonging to the Idukki constituency attend the online coaching regardless

of any criterion," he said.

During the nine months course, the students will be imparted the basic knowledge and skills required to attend any competitive exam. They can attend mock interviews and interactions with personalities who have qualified in the civil services field.

"Of the total students registered, more than 64% are girls. The highest number has been recorded from the Idukki assembly constituency, which itself shows the interest of children in pursuing studies. Due to many factors, these students are pulled back from attending competitive exams," RISE free coaching programme

coordinator Siby Poulose said.

The programme is coordinated in each assembly constituency by selected coordinators, who are teachers having direct contact with the students and their parents. "Just like in regular classes, a parent-teacher association meeting will also be held to check the students' attendance and evaluate their learning

progress," she said.

An online learning application has been launched to help students attend classes online easily. The coaching classes will be held on Saturdays and Sundays for

two hours. Students from Class 8, who wish to attend any competitive exam, can attend the online coaching.

"More students coming forward to benefit from the programme is really encouraging and this will improve the social development of a district like Idukki that

lacks good educational facilities as compared to other districts," Siby added.