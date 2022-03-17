STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala University Malayalam Lexicon editor steps down

 Her appointment had triggered widespread protests by student organisations.

Kerala University, University of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poornima H, whose appointment as the editor of Malayalam Lexicon at Kerala University last year triggered a controversy, has stepped down from the post. Poornima, who is the wife of R Mohan, Special Officer in Chief Minister’s Office, quit after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sought a clarification from the university in the wake of complaints over her appointment.  

The eligibility criteria for the post of Lexicon Editor is PhD in Malayalam with high proficiency in the language besides 10 years’ teaching experience in Malayalam. Poornima, a professor in Sanskrit, was appointed to Kerala University on deputation from the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

 Her appointment had triggered widespread protests by student organisations. Besides facing nepotism allegations, Poornima’s selection also led to complaints that she did not have the necessary scholarship in Malayalam.

