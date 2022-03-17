THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has decided to give relaxations in clearances for the K-Fon project. The project will be exempted from seeking Right of Way (RoW) from different government departments, local bodies and PSUs. Also it will be exempted from paying RoW charges. The project has also been exempted from security deposits, bank guarantee and performance bank guarantee.
- Plan fund allocation of Rs 8.71 crore will be given to Technopark.
- Pay revision for employees with Kerala State Science and Technology Council and affiliated institutions with effect from September 2016.
- The upper age limit for the posts of managing director, secretary, director and chief executive officer in autonomous and statutory bodies excluding state-run PSUs has been fixed as 70 years
- 10 new vehicles to be bought for SilverLine