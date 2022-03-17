STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PJ Kurien joins G-23 meet, surprises Congress

Both these leaders have been urging for change in leadership and urgent steps to make the party vibrant for the last few months. 

Published: 17th March 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader PJ Kurien

Congress leader PJ Kurien (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Apart from Shashi Tharoor, MP, one more Congress leader from the state attended the G -23 dinner meet held at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence in New Delhi. Veteran leader PJ Kurien also joined the meeting on Wednesday night. Both these leaders have been urging for change in leadership and urgent steps to make the party vibrant for the last few months. 

The dinner meeting held under the aegis of senior leaders Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad happened after Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked party chiefs in five states to put in their papers following the severe drubbing in the assembly elections. 

Tharoor attending the G-23 meeting was on expected lines. But the entry of veteran Congress leader Kurien has caught the leadership unawares. 80-year-old Kurien was a former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, also a six-term Lok Sabha MP and a two-term Rajya Sabha MP. Prior to G -23 meeting, Kurien told reporters in New Delhi that there is no harm in an outsider from the Gandhi family becoming Congress president. A leader close to Kurien told TNIE that he has no qualms to blurt out corrective measures in the party for the simple reason of being a seasoned politician.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PJ Kurien G-23 Congress
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp