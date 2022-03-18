STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

181 new companies, 10,400 jobs created in Kerala IT sector despite COVID: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan mentioned several ongoing construction activities and new projects coming up in the sector across the state.

Published: 18th March 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite COVID-19 spread, the information-technology industry in Kerala has showcased remarkable growth with the opening of 181 new companies in major IT parks and creating over 10,000 new job opportunities, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

Development activities, implemented focus on IT parks, and various concessions granted by the government have helped not only to retain the existing entrepreneurs but also attract new groups, he said in a Facebook post in Malayalam.

During the COVID period, a total of 181 companies have started operations in the state with IT parks -- 41 in Technopark here, 100 in Kochi-based Infopark and 40 in Cyber Park in Kozhikode, he said.

"As many as 10,400 job openings have been created in IT parks alone during the period," Vijayan said.

In addition to the infrastructure expansion to improve the business environment, the government has put in place better marketing mechanisms to attract national and international IT companies to the state, he said, detailing the factors contributing to the achievement.

The Chief Minister also mentioned several ongoing construction activities and new projects coming up in the sector across the state.

Observing that the government announced several significant programmes for the IT sector in its recently presented state budget, he also said the new IT park in Kannur, a five-lakh square feet IT facility in Kollam and satellite IT parks were some among them.

"We are moving forward fulfilling the assurance given to the people that the IT industry, which can play a key role in the growth of the state as a knowledge economy, will be developed. That's why we could make these achievements possible even during the COVID period," the Chief Minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Kerala IT sector
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp