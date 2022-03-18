56 e-vehicle charging stations being set up in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With an aim to popularise electric vehicles, 56 electric charging stations are being set up in the state, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty has said. Five of them are ready for inauguration and the others will be installed in a few months, said the minister in the assembly on Thursday.

The minister said the state government gives utmost importance to electric vehicles. “The focus is on finding an alternative to the rising petrol prices and embrace an environment-friendly mode of transportation. To develop the e-mobility ecosystem, Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) is setting up charging stations across the state. In the first phase, charging stations have been set up in six districts by KSEB. These have been opened for public use since 2020,” the minister added.

The board is the nodal agency for setting up the network of electric charging stations across the state. “To ensure the popularity of electric vehicles and infuse momentum into the market, there is an imminent need to ensure the availability of charging stations,” he said. As many as 1,150 pole-mounted electric vehicle charging stations will be set up for e-autorickshaws and electric two-wheelers. “Charging stations will be set up in government offices, public sector offices, industrial complexes, etc,” the minister said.

Fast-charging stations will be set up for electric cars. The stations will be set up in public places for the public on a pay-per-charge basis. Ten such charging stations have been completed in public places, while six are being set up. Charging stations will be set up on the National Highway, MC Road, and other main roads, the minister said.

Government gets opposition support in legally fighting KSRTC fuel price hike

T’Puram: The Opposition in Kerala assembly on Thursday came out in support of the state government in legally challenging oil companies’ decision to sell diesel at a higher price to bulk purchasers like KSRTC. However, they urged the government to offer fuel subsidy to state-owned company. Earlier, replying to an adjourment motion moved by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Transport Minister Antony Raju said the BJP government at the Centre was trying to destroy KSRTC by increasing diesel price. He said the oil marketing companies have increased diesel price by `38.61 since December last. “They have a strange logic. Usually, bulk purchasers should have received products at a discount.” He said the KSRTC has approached the High Court against the price hike. Both Thiruvanchoor and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan lent their support to the state government’s move to challenge the price hike legally.

‘Over 20k postings after new govt took charge’

T’Puram: The state Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued advice memos for 20,000 candidates and the government has created 2,951 new posts during the first year of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, Finance Minister K N Balagopal informed the assembly on Thursday. He was replying to the discussion on the final supplementary demands for grants in the previous (2021-22) budget. The finance minister also added that 2.79 lakh houses have been completed under LIFE Mission project. The minister’s clarifications came in the wake of Opposition MLAs expressing doubts over government’s creation of employment opportunities and construction of houses for the poor.

Walkout over police action on agitators

T’Puram: The Opposition UDF staged walked out of the assembly on Thursday to protest the police excesses committed on people who were agitating against SilverLine-related survey proceedings at Changanassery in Kottayam. “Police acted brutally against the protesters including women and children. This is a violation of the assurance given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the assembly that the issue will be handled peacefully,” Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said. The chief minister said the Opposition is trying all means to provoke the government on the SliverLine issue as no major protests were happening against the project in the state.