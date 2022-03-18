Kerala Opposition boycotts Assembly on final day of Budget session

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's opposition party UDF boycotted the final day of the State Budget session on Friday. The proceedings were disrupted during the question hour when UDF legislators protested against the police high-handedness towards women and children in the agitation against the Silverline project at Madappally in Changanassery.

On Friday, the main agenda of the House was to pass the vote on account.

When the question hour started at 9 am, the opposition members raised slogans against the government and displayed banners and placards that read "Policinte Naranayattu" (Police brutality). Immediately, the Speaker intervened and warned the opposition members to remove placards and banners as it is not allowed in the House.

However, Opposition leader VD Satheesan intervened and said that it is deeply concerned and angered by the brutal police action on the protesters at Madappally. Meanwhile, the Speaker replied to him that the issue would be taken for consideration during zero hour. But the Opposition did not agree

When Fisheries minister Saji Cheriyan stood up and started answering the questions, the opposition leaders moved to the well of the House with placards and raised slogans. However, the minister continued the proceedings.

After 25 minutes, the Speaker asked the opposition members to go back to seats and requested me them not to interrupt the question hour.

Folding this the UDF members went back. VD Satheesan then asked for the government's response in the police brutality at Madappally. Following this, the Chief Minister accused the opposition of trying to disrupt the question hour for political interests. "Opposition leader is making false allegations. He is trying to insult the House," Vijayan said. He also urged the Speaker to take appropriate action.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged that Speaker MB Rajesh turned off his microphone while he was speaking on the issue. Instead the Speaker allowed CM Pinarayi Vijayan to speak, he alleged. Following this the Opposition announced its decision to boycott the session. With uproar in the House the Speaker temporarily adjourned the House.

Speaking to media persons after coming out from the assembly, the opposition leader said that the government was trying to suppress the K-Rail agitation by using force.Satheesan said that the UDF had decided to lead the anti silverline protest.

UDF MLAs will go to Changanassery where police tried to suppress anti silverline protests. "A UDF team will go to Changanassery. We've taken a decision to intensify the agitation. It will continue til the government withdraws from silverline project, " he said.