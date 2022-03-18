STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Opposition boycotts Assembly on final day of Budget session

Opposition leader VD Satheesan intervened and said that it is deeply concerned and angered by the brutal police action on the protesters at Madappally.

Published: 18th March 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's opposition  party UDF boycotted the final day of the State Budget session on Friday. The proceedings were disrupted during the question hour when UDF legislators protested against the police high-handedness towards women and children in the agitation against the Silverline project at Madappally in Changanassery. 

On Friday, the main agenda of the House was to pass the vote on account. 

When the question hour started at 9 am, the opposition members raised slogans against the government and displayed banners and placards that read "Policinte Naranayattu" (Police brutality). Immediately, the Speaker intervened and warned the opposition members to remove placards and banners as it is not allowed in the House.

However, Opposition leader VD Satheesan intervened and said that it is deeply concerned and angered by the brutal police action on the protesters at Madappally. Meanwhile, the Speaker replied to him that the issue would be taken for consideration during zero hour. But the Opposition did not agree

When Fisheries minister Saji Cheriyan stood up and started answering the questions, the opposition leaders moved to the well of the House with placards and raised slogans. However, the minister continued the proceedings.

After 25 minutes, the Speaker asked the opposition members to go back to seats and requested me them not to interrupt the question hour. 

Folding this the UDF members went back. VD Satheesan then asked for the government's response in the police brutality at Madappally. Following this, the Chief Minister accused the opposition of trying to disrupt the question hour for political interests. "Opposition leader is making false allegations. He is trying to insult the House," Vijayan said. He also urged the Speaker to take appropriate action.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged that Speaker MB Rajesh turned off his microphone while he was speaking on the issue. Instead the Speaker allowed CM Pinarayi Vijayan to speak, he alleged. Following this the Opposition announced its decision to boycott the session. With uproar in the House the Speaker temporarily adjourned the House.

Speaking to media persons after coming out from the assembly, the opposition leader said that the government was trying to suppress  the K-Rail agitation by using force.Satheesan said that the UDF had decided to lead the anti silverline protest.

UDF MLAs will go to Changanassery where police tried to suppress anti silverline protests. "A UDF team will go to Changanassery. We've taken a decision to intensify the agitation. It will continue til the government withdraws from silverline project, " he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDF Policinte Naranayattu Kerala budget Kerala assembly
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp