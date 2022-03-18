Woman murdered by former employee for allegedly sacking him from job in Kerala's Kodungallur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A woman was hacked to death by a former employee of her textile shop while she was returning home last night at Kodungallur in Kerala's Thrissur district.

Rincy, 30, wife of Nazar Ilangaraparambil, who died on Friday in the hospital where she was undergoing treatment, was attacked by Riyaz when she was returning home on a scooter along with her two children. Riyas was allegedly expelled from the textile shop for unknown reasons and he had attacked her earlier too, police said.

Rincy had complained against Riyas in the Kodungallur police station, but that did not prevent the attack, sources said.

On Thursday night, Riyas waited for Rincy at a spot where she commutes every day and attacked her, police said. The residents in the neighbourhood who heard her screams for help took her to the hospital.

Rincy had suffered severe injuries while the accused is absconding after the incident.

