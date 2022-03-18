STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman murdered by former employee for allegedly sacking him from job in Kerala's Kodungallur

Published: 18th March 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A woman was hacked to death by a former employee of her textile shop while she was returning home last night at Kodungallur in Kerala's Thrissur district.

Rincy, 30, wife of Nazar Ilangaraparambil, who died on Friday in the hospital where she was undergoing treatment, was attacked by Riyaz when she was returning home on a scooter along with her two children. Riyas was allegedly expelled from the textile shop for unknown reasons and he had attacked her earlier too, police said.

On Thursday night, Riyas waited for Rincy at a spot where she commutes every day and attacked her, police said. The residents in the neighbourhood who heard her screams for help took her to the hospital.

Rincy had suffered severe injuries while the accused is absconding after the incident. 

