26th IFFK kicks off in style; actor Bhavana makes striking presence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala began in the state capital on Friday with the state government making a strong socio-political statement with the presence of actor Bhavana on the inaugural stage. Loud cheers and standing ovation from hundreds of spectators welcomed her at Nishagandhi auditorium when she was called onto the stage by Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith. Inaugurating the festival, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government stands with women in film industry.

Bhavana’s entry to the inaugural function was perhaps a surprise moment for all. Never-ending claps followed when Ranjith welcomed Bhavana to the fest, addressing her as the symbol of women’s resistance and their fight for survival. Filmmaker Shaji N Karun presented her with a bouquet as a token of warm reception. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian termed her as Kerala’s role model.

Bhavana said she was happy to see inspiring women on stage and wished all women who fight for survival. She also thanked Ranjith and IFFK artistic director Bina Paul for inviting her. The stage was rich with iconic women fighter and Kurdish woman filmmaker Lisa Calan who survived an ISIS bomb attack. Even after she lost her two legs, she never gave up. She continued filmmaking as a passion and a medium for empowering the women of Kurdistan.

Lisa was honoured with the ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award by the chief minister. Lisa said she was overwhelmed by the reception from the audience. Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government stands with women who work with dedication in film industry. “One of the films selected for the international competition category at the International Film Festival was directed by a woman. The film was produced with the help of government funding for women filmmakers,” he said.

He said that this is proof that the government works with women who are dedicated to the field of cinema. Vijayan said cinema is a unique medium that can be used for social transformation and progress. “Lisa Calan, who responded to regime terrorism and racism through her films, made progressive use of the medium of cinema. Therefore, she deserves the ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award and by honouring Lisa, she is also being honoured for her work towards the uplift of women,” Vijayan added.

Actor and director Anurag Kashyap was the chief guest at the function. Kashyap said the best films in India are currently made in God’s Own Country. The inaugural function was presided over by minister Saji Cherian. He said that the 26th IFFK would give prominence to student delegates. “The number of student delegates has increased from 1,500 to 3,000 this year.

This move is to encourage students to participate and work in films for the uplift of Malayalam film industry. We will complete renovation of 50 new theatres in a year. Similarly, a state-of-the art film academy is in the offing with a cost of `10 crore and the government- owned Chitranjali studio in the capital would be made a main shooting location,” Cherian. The festival started on Monday and will end on March 25. A total of 173 films are being screened on 15 screens.