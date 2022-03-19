STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Students to have say in board exam question papers

The State Council for Educational Research and Training will start collecting students’ feedback on the question papers from this year itself.

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a radical initiative, the General Education Department has come out with a plan to give students a say, though limited, in the preparation of question papers for class 10 and 12 board exams. Students will be given a chance to assess the question papers after the board exams and their feedback will be taken into consideration, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said. This will offer a new model for the country.

The State Council for Educational Research and Training will start collecting students’ feedback on the question papers from this year itself. “The information gathered through the students’ assessment will also help in the preparation of question papers in a fool-proof manner.

The project is being introduced on an experimental basis this year. Coming years will see full-scale implementation,” the minister said. The move is part of the drive to implement reforms in the evaluation process.

